Shilpa Shetty faces racism at Sydney airport

By IANS

SYDNEY: Actress-entrepreneur Shilpa Shetty Kundra on Sunday alleged that she faced an unpleasant experience for being "brown" at the Sydney airport over her cabin luggage. Upset by an official who was curt, she says people's tone must not change with preference to colour.

Shilpa, who dealt with racism in 2007 when she was a contestant on the fifth season of the British reality show "Celebrity Big Brother" -- which she went on to win -- faced the latest experience while boarding a plane for Melbourne from Sydney.

The 43-year-old took to Instagram to share the ordeal with a Qantas Airways lady staff member over a cabin luggage, which was deemed as 'oversized' at the check-in counter.

A furious Shilpa wrote: "At the check-in counter, met a grumpy Mel (that's her name) who decided it was 'okay' to speak curtly to 'us' (brown people!) travelling together. I was flying business and had 2 bags (my allowance) and she insisted and decided my half empty duffel bag was oversized (to check-in), so she sent us to check it in at the other counter dealing with 'oversized luggage'.

"There a polite lady (yes this one was) said, 'This is not an oversized bag, please check this in manually if you can at another counter' (all this happening while the counter is going to shut in five minutes).

"As the manual check-in wasn't going through for five minutes (we tried), I went upto Mel and requested her to put the bag through as her colleague said it wasn't an oversized bag. She refused again... Just being adamant especially when I told her this is causing a lot of inconvenience.

"We had no time to waste so we ran to the oversized baggage counter and requested her to put the bag through which she did after I told her that rude Mel had issues! To which another colleague joined in and reiterated my duffle wasn't oversized and could've easily been checked in."

The "Dhadkan" actress said her intention to narrate her experience is to make Qantas Airways take cognisance of the matter.

"Their staff must be taught to be helpful and tone can't change with preference to colour. 'We' are not pushovers and they must know that being callous and rude will not be tolerated," she added.

Along with the note, Shilpa also posted a picture of her bag and asked her followers "whether it is oversized or not".