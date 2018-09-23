Sikandar Kher's happy to get chance to try different things

Home Entertainment Hindi

Sikandar Kher. (Photo: Twitter)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Actor Sikandar Kher has three films in his kitty and he is simply happy to be able to do different things.

"It's a blessing that I get to do what I do as a profession," Sikandar told IANS.

He is really excited about his upcoming projects -- "The Zoya Factor", "Romeo Akbar Walter" (RAW) and "Milan Talkies".

"I am loving playing Zoravar in 'The Zoya Factor'. In Tigmanshu Dhulia's film 'Milan Talkies', I am playing a completely negative character. In 'RAW', I am playing nemesis to John Abraham. He (his character) is just doing his job. He is not a bad guy.

"These three are completely different roles. I am just happy that I get a chance to try different things," he said.

All these movies also have other actors - Dulquer Salmaan, Ali Fazal and John. Doesn't Sikandar feel overshadowed by them?

"I don't look at it like that. I love my work. Everybody has a space. Filmmaking is about everybody. Everybody needs to do well in a movie. An actor's job is about giving. If the shot is with somebody else, that person needs to do well for you to do well," he said.

"Suppose one person is doing well and the other person is not then both will look bad. It never happens that one person is doing well and the other person is doing badly. Then the film and story are failing.

"It's all about telling a story. Everybody has to do well. So if one person overshadows another person then that frame is only lost. Then the story is not being told," he added.

