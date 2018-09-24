Presenting Aamir Khan as 'Thug' Firangi in 'Thugs of Hindostan'

By ANI

NEW DELHI: The makers of 'Thugs of Hindostan' have finally unveiled the first look of superstar Aamir Khan from the film.

The 53-year-old, who plays 'Firangi' in the much anticipated period drama, can be seen sporting a quirky look as he rides a pony. The official handle of Yash Raj Films shared the official look writing, "You can never be prepared enough for this Thug. Presenting @aamir_khan as #Firangi"

In the last few days, the makers had revealed the official looks of other 'Thugs' as well, including veteran actor Amitaabh Bachchan, Katrina Kaif and Fatima Sana Shaikh.

'Thugs of Hindostan' is based on Philip Meadows Taylor's 1839 novel 'Confessions of a Thug' and is about a gang who posed a serious challenge to the British Empire in India (then known as Hindustan or Hindostan) during the early 19th century.

The film will hit the theatres on November 8.