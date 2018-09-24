Home Entertainment Hindi

Presenting Aamir Khan as 'Thug' Firangi in 'Thugs of Hindostan'

The 53-year-old, who plays 'Firangi' in the much anticipated period drama, can be seen sporting a quirky look as he rides a pony.

Published: 24th September 2018 12:23 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th September 2018 12:23 PM   |  A+A-

Aamir Khan as 'Firangi' in 'Thugs of Hindostan'. (Photo: Screengrab)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: The makers of 'Thugs of Hindostan' have finally unveiled the first look of superstar Aamir Khan from the film.

The 53-year-old, who plays 'Firangi' in the much anticipated period drama, can be seen sporting a quirky look as he rides a pony. The official handle of Yash Raj Films shared the official look writing, "You can never be prepared enough for this Thug. Presenting @aamir_khan as #Firangi"

In the last few days, the makers had revealed the official looks of other 'Thugs' as well, including veteran actor Amitaabh Bachchan, Katrina Kaif and Fatima Sana Shaikh.

'Thugs of Hindostan' is based on Philip Meadows Taylor's 1839 novel 'Confessions of a Thug' and is about a gang who posed a serious challenge to the British Empire in India (then known as Hindustan or Hindostan) during the early 19th century.

The film will hit the theatres on November 8. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Hindi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Thugs of Hindostan Aamir Khan

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
LeBron James makes animated appearance at 'Smallfoot' premiere
Army Chief General Bipin Rawat (File| PTI)
Terrorism and peace talks can't take place together: Army Chief Bipin Rawat
Gallery
Born as Frederich Meshilem Meier Weisenfreund on September 22, 1895, Muni was and is still considered as one of the most eccentric if talented actor American cinema had ever produced. In image: 'I Am a Fugitive from a Chain Gang'
Paul Muni, the greatest actor Marlon Brando ever saw
Oktoberfest, the world’s largest beer festival, begins in Munich, Germany, on 22 September. A celebration of Bavarian folk traditions, the event is attended by more than 6.2 million tourists from around the world. (Photo | AFP)
IN PICTURES | Oktoberfest 2018: The world's largest beer festival