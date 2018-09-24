'Return my Rs 250 for 'Dilwale', troller ask Kajol as Ajay Devgn tweets wife's number

By Online Desk

Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn on Monday, 'accidentally' tweeted wife Kajol's phone number.

Even if done accidentally, Devgn might not have expected trollers to ask Kajol to return Rs 250 he had spent to watch 'Dilwale'.

Ajay Devgn had tweeted that "Kajol not in country.. co-ordinate with her on WhatsApp 9820123300."

The tweet came out at 4.41 Am on Monday and even after 1,542 retweets and over 6k likes, the tweet hasn't been deleted when this article was written.

I'm just taking my revenge. I paid 250 for Dilwale. — babu bisleri (@PUNchayatiii) September 24, 2018

Twitter is ROFL-ing at Devgn's tweet and trolling both actors. Some has gone ahead and texted Kajol in the number provided, 'cautioning' her that her husband has tweeted her number out.

A Twitter user has written "Ajay Bhai this is twitter. Not whatsapp" while another says "Akele Vimal ye Kam nhi Ker Sakta..bagpiper sath Mila dia"

Some Twitter users speculate that the tweet might even be a publicity stunt for the actors' upcoming movies. The 'Singham' actor is yet to issue a clarification on whether his Twitter account was hacked or the tweet was intended at something else.

Celebrities getting their social media accounts is not new. Actors like Kriti Sanon, Anupam Kher and Abhishek Bachchan have had their Twitter accounts hacked recently.

Ajay Devgn was last seen in Raj Kumar Gupta's 'Raid'. Recently, Kamal Haasan, had revealed that the Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn will be part of 'Indian 2', the much-awaited sequel to the 1996 hit.

Kajol, is busy promoting her upcoming film 'Helicopter Eela', in which she plays the role of a single mother and aspiring singer.