Sushmita Sen celebrates Daughter's Day with '101-year young grandma'

Published: 24th September 2018 08:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th September 2018 08:16 AM   |  A+A-

Sushmita Sen

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Known for her noble deeds and simplicity, Indian beauty queen and actress Sushmita Sen again surprised her fans by celebrating Daughter's Day with a '101-year young grandma'.

Taking to her Instagram, the former Miss Universe uploaded a video, wherein she can be seen talking and sitting on the floor beside an old lady and other women.

She wrote, "Love & blessings to me is the ultimate #wealth I am beyond fortunate, to often meet people, who know how to shower it unconditionally & abundantly. Thank you @pritam_shikhare for this enriching #experience of #home #farmlife #yummyfood #family #friends & our 101-year young #grandma "I will return again" #sharing #simplicity #happiness #forevercherished love you guys!!! #happydaughtersday."

 

The diva is a mother of two girls, Renee Sen and Alisah Sen.

