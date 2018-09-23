Sushmita Sen celebrates Daughter's Day with '101-year young grandma'

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Known for her noble deeds and simplicity, Indian beauty queen and actress Sushmita Sen again surprised her fans by celebrating Daughter's Day with a '101-year young grandma'.

Taking to her Instagram, the former Miss Universe uploaded a video, wherein she can be seen talking and sitting on the floor beside an old lady and other women.

She wrote, "Love & blessings to me is the ultimate #wealth I am beyond fortunate, to often meet people, who know how to shower it unconditionally & abundantly. Thank you @pritam_shikhare for this enriching #experience of #home #farmlife #yummyfood #family #friends & our 101-year young #grandma "I will return again" #sharing #simplicity #happiness #forevercherished love you guys!!! #happydaughtersday."

The diva is a mother of two girls, Renee Sen and Alisah Sen.