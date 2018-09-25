Home Entertainment Hindi

Have always been a very determined and stubborn, says Badshah

His radio jockeying debut with RED FM's new show "Naam Badshah" takes a dive into Badshah's life to unravel his musical journey to stardom.

Published: 25th September 2018 04:32 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th September 2018 04:32 PM   |  A+A-

badshah082619

Rapper Badshah.

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Rapper Badshah, who has made his radio jockeying debut with RED FM's new show "Naam Badshah", says he has always been very determined and stubborn about what he wants in his life.

"There isn't any groundbreaking incident that changed my life around really," Badshah told IANS here while sharing some of the life experiences that motivated him to reach his goal.

"I have always been a very determined and stubborn person about what I want. So while my parents wanted me to study and follow conventional career paths, I truly wanted to pursue music as a career. So I did both. I studied hard and completed my engineering. And I also pursued music that was my passion," he added.

"Naam Badshah" takes a dive into Badshah's life to unravel his musical journey to stardom and how he has encountered different talents in the process. The show gives listeners an opportunity to know Badshah better personally and professionally.

"On the show, we have some mindblowing stories of real people and their journeys of following their passion in spite of what life brings sometimes. I talk about my journey and the hard work that goes behind being where I am today. I hope the youth can connect with these stories and get the mantra of the show - To pursue your dreams," he said.

So is being a radio jockey a difficult job?

"This is a very exciting new chapter in my life. I have always said and maintained that I think being an RJ is the most difficult job in the media business. To have that energy and animation in your voice alone, to capture your audiences through your show, is entertainment in the true sense," said Badshah, who has given chartbusters like "Saturday Saturday", "Chull", "DJ waley babu" and "Abhi toh party shuru hui hai".

Talking about the rap culture in Bollywood music industry, he says it has become a very integral part of the mainstream Indian music scene.

"In fact, hip hop has revolutionised the music industry globally right now. The industry and audiences have embraced it with a lot of love. It's just our song writers' responsibility to keep working on bringing new sounds and evolving instead of falling into a block," he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Hindi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Badshah

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Indian Navy commander Abhilash Tomy
Injured Indian Navy commander Abhilash Tomy rescued after 3 day-ordeal
Cricket is a captain's game, coach must take back seat: Sourav Ganguly
Gallery
Luka Modric has been named the FIFA men’s footballer of the year at Best FIFA Football Awards in the Royal Festival Hall in London, Britain, on 24 September 2018, with Brazil’s Marta crowned the world’s best female player. Modric beat out Liverpool's Egyp
Best FIFA Football Awards in pictures: Luka Modric and Marta bag player of the year honours
A local villager looks on at the debris of a damaged house after incessant rains in Kullu district Monday Sept 24 2018. | PTI
Heavy rains trigger flash floods in Himachal Pradesh