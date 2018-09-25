Home Entertainment Hindi

Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra's 'Merey Pyare Prime Minister' to release on December 14

The film, which focuses on open defecation and sanitation problems in the country, has been shot on real locations.

Published: 25th September 2018 03:11 PM

A still from Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra's 'Merey Pyare Prime Minister'.

By PTI

MUMBAI: Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra's "Merey Pyare Prime Minister" is set to hit the screens on December 14.

The story revolves around the friendship of four kids living in the slums, according to a press release.

The protagonist of the movie, Kanu, is not happy that her mother has to go out as they dont have a toilet at home and decides to write a letter to the prime minister requesting him to get toilets build for them.

National Award-winning actor Anjali Patil plays the role of a mother.

The music of the film is composed by Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy and lyrics by Gulzar.

The idea first came to Mehra three years ago, when he got attached to an NGO in Ahmedabad called Yuva Unstoppable.

The director, along with the NGO started building toilets in municipal schools.

They have built toilets in around more than 800 schools since then.

