Shraddha Kapoor 'excited' to start shooting for 'Saina'

Published: 25th September 2018 11:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th September 2018 11:47 AM   |  A+A-

Bollywood actor Shraddha Kapoor. | PTI

By IANS

MUMBAI: Actress Shraddha Kapoor, who has started shooting for the biopic on India's veteran shuttler Saina Nehwal titled "Saina", says she is excited to embark in this new journey.

Shraddha on Monday night shared a photograph of herself along with filmmaker Amol Gupte and producer Bhushan Kumar holding the film's clapboard on her Instagram stories.

She wrote: "Here we go! So excited to embark on this new journey. Need all your wishes."

The actress also shared a letter written by Gupte, which read: "Our darling daughter Shraddha, sai ko yaad karte hue tumhara naam Saina rakhte hain (lets remember god and keep your name as Saina)... Let this journey be the most memorable for you... Dearest bachcha (baby) we love you."

Shraddha has been reportedly preparing for the film, by training under Indian team head coach Pullela Gopichand.

Other details related to the film are still under wraps.

