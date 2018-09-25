'Thugs Of Hindostan' to be dubbed in Tamil, Telugu

By IANS

MUMBAI: Amitabh Bachchan and Aamir Khan starrer "Thugs Of Hindostan" will be dubbed in Tamil and Telugu. The film's director Vijay Krishna Acharya says he wants to share the movie with the audiences across India.

The stars have shot a video featuring them as they announce the film's release in Tamil and Telugu. The video will show them speaking in the two languages to announce the news.

"We are a nation of film lovers, and films have often been a cultural glue that binds us all in a way that transcends geography. We hope that in 'Thugs of Hindostan', the audience will find a story that is universal in appeal and unique in its presentation," Acharya said in a statement.

He added: "The joy of watching the dream casting of the two undisputed masters of acting Amitabh Bachchan and Aamir Khan in an action-adventure spectacle is the feast that we invite our audience to this Diwali."

The director said he wants to share the film with everyone.

"And if there's one thing we Indians know as a family is to share, and it is in this spirit that we'd like to share our film with our audiences across India. This Diwali let the Thugs entertain you all over Hindostan," he added.

Rohan Malhotra, Vice President, Distribution, Yash Raj Films, said: "With an unprecedented casting, a never seen before visual experience and a story that resonates with a festival release, Thugs has become one of the most awaited.

The mega action adventure is set to releases on November 8.

"Thugs of Hindostan", an adaptation of the 1839 novel "Confessions of a Thug", promises to be the biggest visual spectacle on the big screen with jaw-dropping action sequences and an epic war on the seas.