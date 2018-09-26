Ashish Vidyarthi is underrated, underutilized, says Vishal Bhardwaj

By IANS

MUMBAI: Filmmaker Vishal Bhardwaj, gearing up for the release of his forthcoming film "Pataakha", has said that his old-time actor friend Ashish Vidyarthi is an underrated and under-utilized actor in Bollywood.

Bhardwaj was interacting with the media at a special screening of "Kahanibaaz" along with Imtiaz Ali, Ashish Vidyarthi and Sandeep Verma on Tuesday in Mumbai.

Bhardwaj said: "It's a psychological thriller. Sandeep Verma has written a really good story and directed the film really well. Ashish (Vidyarthi) is one of the finest actors that we have in our country.

"I think he is a very underrated and underutilized actor. Bollywood hasn't given justice to his talent. In this film also, he has performed beautifully. I am looking forward to work with Ashish in a big project."

They have worked together in "Haider".

Bhardwaj is himself really busy with promotions of his forthcoming film "Pataakha", and people are positively reacting to his film's trailer and songs.

He said: "I hope positivity around my film be the same till its release and I have done whatever I could have done for the film. I am here because Ashish Vidyarthi and I are from same college.

"We have grown up together and we both came to Bombay (Mumbai) at the same time and we did our struggle in Bollywood together and we got success at the same time. So, it's my responsibility to be with him on his special occasion."

When Imtiaz was asked if he agreed with Bhardwaj's statement that Ashish is underrated, he said: "I totally agree with what Vishal Bhardwaj has said about Ashish, but I am also encouraged by the fact that there is also a long career ahead of Ashish and hopefully people like me can exploit that a lot.

"I would look forward at some point to work with Ashish."

"Kahanibaaz" is a short film presented by YellowBulbs. It is inspired by Gaana's original "Kahanibaaz" podcast.

Being aired on Large Short Films channel on YouTube, it also stars Sasho Saarathy, Rhea Rai, Sanjay Vichare, Sonia Tredia and Sarvesh Adawade.