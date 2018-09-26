Kiara Advani to star in Arjun Reddy  Hindi remake

By Express News Service

The Hindi remake of Arjun Reddy, which will feature Shahid Kapoor in the lead role, will have Kiara Advani starring opposite him. The 26-year-old actor made her Bollywood debut in the 2014 comedy film, Fugly. In 2016, she starred opposite Sushant Singh Rajput in the sports biographical drama, MS Dhoni: The Untold Story. Earlier this year, Kiara received acclaim for her performance in Karan Johar's short film in the Netflix anthology series, Lust Stories.

The remake will be directed by Sandeep Vanga, who also directed the original Telugu version. Kiara was apparently Sandeep's foremost choice to play the female lead in the film. "Kiara epitomises the female character in the film to the T. She has the perfect combination of innocence and maturity that’s so important for the character," he said.

"Arjun Reddy has always been one of my favourite films," Kiara said in a statement. "There are so many shades to the heroine’s character; I’m very excited about it."The film will go on floors in October and is scheduled for release on June 21, 2019.