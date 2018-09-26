Home Entertainment Hindi

'The Accidental Prime Minister' star Anupam Kher wishes Manmohan Singh on 86th birthday

Anupam Kher posted a video on Twitter, of himself walking down the stairs in his Manmohan Singh getup for his upcoming film.

Published: 26th September 2018 06:32 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th September 2018 06:32 PM   |  A+A-

Bollywood actor Anupam Kher. (Photo | PTI)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Veteran actor Anupam Kher, who will next be seen as Dr Manmohan Singh in 'The Accidental Prime Minister', on Wednesday extended warm greetings to the former prime minister on his 86th birthday.

The 'A Wednesday!' star further said he hopes that Singh will like his portrayal in the upcoming film.

"Respected #DrManmohanSingh!! Here is wishing you a very happy and healthy birthday. May be I will get an opportunity to have a cup of tea & a piece of cake with you if you ever watch our film. I promise, you will like my portrayal. It is full of sincerity & honesty. Regards," tweeted the 63-year-old.

Based on the 2014 memoir of the same name, written by Manmohan Singh's media adviser Sanjay Baru, 'The Accidental Prime Minister' revolves around Singh's life, the economist and politician who served as the Prime Minister of India from 2004 to 2014 under the United Progressive Alliance (UPA) government.

It also features Arjun Mathur and Aahana Kumra as Congress president Rahul Gandhi and his sister Priyanka Gandhi. Suzanne Bernert will portray the role of former Congress president Sonia Gandhi.

Directed by debutant Vijay Gutte and written by Hansal Mehta, the flick is set to hit the theatres on December 21.

