'Badhaai Ho's 'Morni Banke' is a special song, says Tanishk Bagchi

By IANS

MUMBAI: Tanishk Bagchi's latest song "Morni banke" from the forthcoming film "Badhaai Ho" has been viewed over four million times on YouTube, and the composer is simply elated. He considers it a special song.

The peppy number, which has the original hook by Panjabi MC, has been sung by Guru Randhawa and Neha Kakkar. It is picturised on actors Ayushmann Khurrana and Sanya Malhotra.

"'Morni...' is a very special song to me. The word 'morni' is a very nostalgic word in Punjab, and it sounds too sweet as well," Tanishk said in a statement.

"I have put in my best to recreate this magical song. 'Morni...' has my twists and feel to it," he added.