Home Entertainment Hindi

How 'Thugs of Hindostan' shooting landed Amitabh Bachchan at the hospital

The 'Sholay' star jokingly says that he suffered many injuries during the shoot because of which he is still meeting doctors.

Published: 27th September 2018 04:31 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th September 2018 04:31 PM   |  A+A-

Amitabh Bachchan

Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan (File | PTI)

By ANI

MUMBAI: Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan is all set to enthrall the audience with his powerful character in 'Thugs of Hindostan'. However, the 75-year-old has revealed it was not easy for him to perform the stunts in the action-drama.

"This is not my age to perform stunts, but I had to do it because Viktor (producer Vijay Krishna Acharya also known as Viktor Acharya) told me to and I am still paying for it." The 'Sholay' star jokingly added that he suffered many injuries during the shoot because of which he is still meeting doctors!

Speaking about his character of a ruthless warrior in the film, Big B further revealed that one of the major challenges during the shoot was the armor that he was required to wear. He also admitted that handling heavy weapons, along with long hair, was a really difficult task.

"At first, it was the iron armor which was chosen for me but I was lucky enough as they soon changed it to leather. But carrying the leather armor was also not easy as it weighed around 30-40kg," the megastar revealed.

"Moreover, they handed me two swords with a dagger and turban. On top of that, the long hair added to my woes," he added.

'Thugs of Hindostan' is set in the era of 1975 when the East India Company ruled over India. Giving them tough competition are a group of 'Thugs' led by the brave warrior, Khudabaksh played by senior Bachchan, who is called 'Azaad' by his followers. His character is a rugged one, who is out to defeat the British at any cost.

The trailer also gave glimpses of the 'Piku' star performing some difficult fight sequences.

The thriller is based on Philip Meadows Taylor's 1839 novel 'Confessions of a Thug' and is about a gang who posed a serious challenge to the British Empire in India (then known as Hindustan or Hindostan) during the early 19th century.

The film which also stars Aamir Khan, Katrina Kaif, Fatima Sana Sheikh, Jackie Shroff, and Shashank Arora - is all set to hit the theatres on November 8.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Hindi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Thugs Of Hindostan Amitabh Bachchan Vijay Krishna Acharya

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Aadhaar valid with conditions says Supreme court. ( Photo | Parveen Negi/ EPS)
Aadhaar verdict: Key points you need to know about the SC judgement
Yamuna bridge (File | PTI)
Yamuna swells after Hathni Kund barrage releases water
Gallery
Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli sent the shutterbugs into a clicking frenzy as he received the Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna award, the country's highest sporting honour at the National Sports and Adventure Award 2018 function at Rashtrapti Bhawan in N
Virat Kohli, Mirabai Chanu receive Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna, Arjuna for Hima Das, Neeraj Chopra, 18 others
Luka Modric has been named the FIFA men’s footballer of the year at Best FIFA Football Awards in the Royal Festival Hall in London, Britain, on 24 September 2018, with Brazil’s Marta crowned the world’s best female player. Modric beat out Liverpool's Egyp
Best FIFA Football Awards in pictures: Luka Modric and Marta bag player of the year honours