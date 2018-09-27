Home Entertainment Hindi

Nepotism does not work in Bollywood, audience makes an actor a star: Salman Khan

Published: 27th September 2018 02:28 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th September 2018 02:28 PM   |  A+A-

Salman Khan (File photo | AP)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Salman Khan says nepotism does not work in Bollywood as audiences only accept good films and actors, irrespective of their background.

The 52-year-old actor contends that someone would have launched his brother-in-law Ayush Sharma, if not him, as he has been working hard for it over the years.

"He has been training hard. I knew this nepotism thing would come up. He is the son of a politician how can you put him into this nepotism thing." This is the only one place where nepotism cannot work at all.

It is the audience that will make you a superstar or will reject you no matter whose son or a brother-in-law you are," Salman said in an interview here.

Actor Aayush Sharma (Photo | Aayush Sharma Instagram)

Ayush is making his Bollywood debut with "Loveyatri" opposite Warina Hussain.

The film, directed by Abhiraj Minawala, releases on October 5.

The "Race 3" cites his own example and says it is "totally the audience who decide what they like and what not".

"You never know what they would like. You maybe the best looking guy and best actor and they just reject you and you can have nothing. And then there is something about you that audience goes to watch your film in cinema halls but this is till your last film."

Salman further points out that the film industry has become a very competitive field which he believes is good.

He says, even today, he gets nervous on a Friday, especially when his films are releasing, be it as an actor or producer.

"I remember when 'Maine Pyaar Kiya' had released went on a bike with my friend in a theatre to gauge the reaction of the audience. During the interval people saw me and I had to run away from there. It is one of the happiest moment for me.

"I am one of the fortunate ones that even my flop films do business of over Rs 100 crore. I told Aayush and Warina that even if you deliver a flop film it should do Rs 160 crore at the box office. So now they have pressure of flop film."

