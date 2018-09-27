Home Entertainment Hindi

SRK learnt celebrating incompleteness through para-athletes

Shah Rukh was in the capital for the Asian Para Games 2018 on Wednesday.

Published: 27th September 2018 11:27 AM

Shah Rukh Khan with para-athletes. (Photo: Twitter)

By IANS

MUMBAI: Superstar Shah Rukh Khan says he learnt celebrating incompleteness with grit and courage through para-athletes.

Shah Rukh was in the capital for the Asian Para Games 2018 on Wednesday. The event saw the presence of over 190 para athletes including Deepa Malik, the first Indian woman to win a medal in the Paralympic Games and Para high jumper Varun Bhatti.

The "Chennai Express" star shared few photographs from the event and captioned: "Thanks to the Paralympic Committee of India... to allow me to get inspired by the Paralympic contingent of boys and girls. Learnt the lesson of celebrating incompleteness with grit and courage. Jao and Chak Doh Phatte! Love and best wishes to all of you."

On the work front, Shah Rukh is gearing up for the release of his upcoming film "Zero", which stars Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif.

