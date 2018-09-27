Watch trailer of Aamir Khan, Amitabh Bachchan and Katrina Kaif starrer 'Thugs of Hindostan'

Home Entertainment Hindi

Thugs of Hindustan brings together two superstars of India cinema- Aamir Khan and Amitabh Bachchan, together onscreen for the first time.

Published: 27th September 2018 02:47 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th September 2018 03:08 PM   |  A+A-

While Amitabh Bachchan plays Khudabaksh or 'Azad' for the colonialists, Aamir Khan is the Firangi Mallah from Kanpur, Awadh, a thug, who is shired by the company to bring down Bachchan's Azad. (Photo | Cinemaexpress/Twitter)

By Online Desk

Yash Raj Films has released the trailer of 'Thugs of Hindostan' on Thursday, the birth anniversary of its founder, late Yash Chopra.

Set in the time when India was colonised by the British, 'Thugs of Hindostan' is about the colonists' fight to suppress the rebellion by a 'thug' called Azad. 

While Amitabh Bachchan plays Khudabaksh or 'Azad' for the colonialists, Aamir Khan is Firangi Mallah from Kanpur, Awadh, a thug, who is hired by the company to bring down Bachchan's character.

Katrina Kaif plays Suraiya Jaan, a dancer and in Aamir Khan's words, 'the most beautiful thug'.

Fathima Sana Shaikh plays Zafira, a warrior and close confident of Azad.

Talking at the trailer launch function at Imax Wadala, Mumbai, Aamir said that "Story is important for me, not the period. I have not seen a film of this scale in India. It was a new experience for me. Also, my character was very well-written by Victor." 

Thuggee or tuggee, from which the English word 'Thug' comes from, were a gang of professional robbers and murderers who thrived in North India. The Thugs, who travelled in groups across the Indian sub-continent, had a history dating back to 1356 and extended till the late 19th century.

'Thugs of Hindostan' will release this Diwali.

