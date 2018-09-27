Watch trailer of Aamir Khan, Amitabh Bachchan and Katrina Kaif starrer 'Thugs of Hindostan'

Talking at the trailer launch function at Imax Wadala, Mumbai, Aamir said that "Story is important for me, not the period. I have not seen a film of this scale in India. It was a new experience for me. Also, my character was very well-written by Victor."
Thuggee or tuggee, from which the English word 'Thug' comes from, were a gang of professional robbers and murderers who thrived in North India. The Thugs, who travelled in groups across the Indian sub-continent, had a history dating back to 1356 and extended till the late 19th century.