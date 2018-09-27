Home Entertainment Hindi

Will respond after 'Thugs of Hindostan' releases, says Aamir Khan on Ayodhya case

Published: 27th September 2018 06:55 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th September 2018 06:56 PM   |  A+A-

Director Vijay Krishna Acharya, center, poses with Bollywood actors from left, Amitabh Bachchan, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Katrina Kaif and Aamir Khan,during the trailer launch of upcoming movie 'Thugs of Hindostan' in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)

By ANI

MUMBAI: With Aamir Khan's upcoming action-drama 'Thugs of Hindostan' all set for release, the actor steered clear from any controversy by refusing to comment on the 1994 Ismail Faruqui case as he felt that doing so may stall the release of his film.

At the trailer launch of the much-awaited film, a question was posed to Khan in view of the Supreme Court hearing in the case, wherein the top court was to decide if a mosque is an essential part of the Islamic faith. The top court, however, refused to refer the matter to a larger bench.

"I will tell you why I wouldn't speak...because our film is near release, if I say anything, it will be stopped. So, once the film is out I will answer all the questions," said the 'Dangal' actor.

The reporter in his question had asked if Khan has to comment to say something in the issue since he has done a film like 'P.K.' The story of the 2014 film revolved around the issue of religious dogmas in the society.

During the debate on intolerance in 2015, Khan stirred a controversy after he said that his wife Kiran Rao asked him if the couple should move out of the country, fearing the safety of their children.

The 53-year-old's 'Thugs of Hindostan' also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Katrina Kaif, Fatima Sana Sheikh, Jackie Shroff and Shashank Arora and is all set to hit the theatres on November 8.

