President Ram Nath Kovind, PM Modi greet Lata Mangeshkar on 89th birthday

Calling Mangeshkar as "Lata Didi", the Prime Minister also expressed his best wishes on her birthday.

Published: 28th September 2018 10:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th September 2018 10:17 AM   |  A+A-

Lata Mangeshkar (Photo | File)

By IANS

New Delhi, Sep 28 (IANS) President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday wished legendary Indian playback singer and Bharat Ratna recipient Lata Mangeshkar on her 89th birthday, praying for her long life and good health.

"Birthday greetings and best wishes for a long and healthy life to Lata Mangeshkar, who has been honoured with the Bharat Ratna. May her melodious voice continue to mesmerise millions across the world for years to come," the President tweeted.

"Respected Lata Didi, best wishes to you on your birthday. Your exceptional work, spanning decades has endeared you to crores of Indians. You have always been passionate about our country's development. May you lead a long life filled with good health," Modi tweeted.

Born to a family of musicians on September 28, 1929, in Madhya Pradesh's Indore city, Mangeshkar is the second female vocalist after M.S. Subbulakshmi to receive the Bharat Ratna, India's highest civilian honour, in 2001.

She is also the recipient of Dadasaheb Phalke award, three National Film awards and the Filmfare Lifetime Achievement award besides many others.

A doyenne among playback singers, her career spans over seven decades.

