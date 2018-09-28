Home Entertainment Hindi

Sunny Leone granted permission to perform in Bengaluru

The show ran into a trouble earlier after some Kannada fringe group reportedly opposed it stating that the actress "symbolises vulgarity."

Published: 28th September 2018 11:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th September 2018 11:24 AM   |  A+A-

Sunny Leone. (Photo: Twitter)

By ANI

BENGALURU: Despite facing opposition by some Kannada outfits, actor Sunny Leone has been given permission to perform in Bengaluru on November 3, the police said.

"We have granted permission for a program in which Sunny Leone is taking part. Organisers have been asked to take precautions on aspects of a number of tickets to be sold. There is a strict prohibition on the sale of liquor in the area. Programs shown at the event will be scrutinised by police," said Seemant Kumar Singh, Additional Commissioner, East, Bengaluru.

The show ran into a trouble earlier after some Kannada fringe group reportedly opposed it stating that the actress "symbolises vulgarity."

This is not the first time when Sunny faced Karnataka people's ire. In December last year, the actress had to cancel a New Year bash in Bengaluru after the police denied permission to the organisers.

However, Time Creations, who were the organisers last year too, said they will make sure that the November 3 event does not hurt anybody's sentiments.

"Last year, the primary reason was that there was a delay in the authority decision making and we were not granted permission. It was a learning experience for us. It was scheduled for December 31.

There were various reasons why it didn't happen. But we are here to make sure that the event moves smoothly this year and we have all the necessary permissions from the respective authorities. We are not affecting the sentiments of any religion," said Madan from the organising agency. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Hindi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Sunny Leone bengaluru

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
UK study: Goats can tell if you're angry
Lawyers Kaleeswaram Raj and Thulasi K Raj leave after the Supreme Court verdict on adultery law in New Delhi Thursday September 27 2018. | PTI
Adultery no more a crime in India
Gallery
The trailer of 'Thugs of Hindostan', which stars Aamir Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, Katrina Kaif and Fatima Sana Sheikh was  launched in Mumbai on Thursday. In this image, director Vijay Krishna Acharya, center, poses with Bollywood actors from left, Amitabh B
Trailer of Aamir Khan-Amitabh Bachchan starrer 'Thugs of Hindostan' launched in Mumbai
Take a look at the list of the game's biggest entertainers, Brendon McCullum's name will be there among the likes of Chris Gayle, AB de Villiers, Jonty Rhodes and others. On his 37th birthday, here are few quick facts about the big-hitting New Zealander. (Photo | Twitter/Brendon McCullum)
Happy birthday Brendon McCullum: Player who defined T20 batting