Sunny Leone granted permission to perform in Bengaluru

By ANI

BENGALURU: Despite facing opposition by some Kannada outfits, actor Sunny Leone has been given permission to perform in Bengaluru on November 3, the police said.

"We have granted permission for a program in which Sunny Leone is taking part. Organisers have been asked to take precautions on aspects of a number of tickets to be sold. There is a strict prohibition on the sale of liquor in the area. Programs shown at the event will be scrutinised by police," said Seemant Kumar Singh, Additional Commissioner, East, Bengaluru.

The show ran into a trouble earlier after some Kannada fringe group reportedly opposed it stating that the actress "symbolises vulgarity."

This is not the first time when Sunny faced Karnataka people's ire. In December last year, the actress had to cancel a New Year bash in Bengaluru after the police denied permission to the organisers.

However, Time Creations, who were the organisers last year too, said they will make sure that the November 3 event does not hurt anybody's sentiments.

"Last year, the primary reason was that there was a delay in the authority decision making and we were not granted permission. It was a learning experience for us. It was scheduled for December 31.

There were various reasons why it didn't happen. But we are here to make sure that the event moves smoothly this year and we have all the necessary permissions from the respective authorities. We are not affecting the sentiments of any religion," said Madan from the organising agency.