Tanushree Dutta's courage should be admired: Farhan Akhtar and Richa Chadha

NEW DELHI: Actors Farhan Akhtar and Richa Chadha have voiced their support for Tanushree Dutta, who has accused Nana Patekar of misbehaving with her.

Tanushree has alleged that the Bollywood veteran misbehaved with her on the sets of the film 'Horn Ok Pleassss' in the year 2008.

Lending his support to the actor, Farhan said that her intention should not be questioned. "Even when #TanushreeDutta had career concerns to keep quiet 10 years ago she did not andher story hasn't changed now. Her courage should be admired, not her intention questioned," he tweeted.

Echoing similar sentiments, Richa said that what happened to Tanushree "on set was intimidation."

She tweeted, "It hurts to be #TanushreeDutta rn. To be alone, questioned. No woman wants publicity that opens the floodgates of trolling and insensitivity. What happened to her on set was intimidation. Her only fault was she didn't back down-takes a special courage to be #TanushreeDutta."

In an interview with ANI, the 'Aashiq Banaya Aapne' actor, on Wednesday, claimed, "He was being aggressive and was pushing me around. I complained about him, but it was not heard. They (film crew) were forcing me to do an intimate step. My contract stated that it was a solo dance sequence, and it was not supposed to be a duet. It was a way to manipulate me. This was the whole harassment situation going on."

Tanushree further alleged that she and her family were attacked after she refused to perform the intimate step. She also asserted that before she and her family could reach out to the police to file a case, the film crew had filed a counter FIR.