'Bluffmaster gogo' needs to step up his game, Tanushree Dutta slams Nana Patekar

By Online Desk

Actor Tanushree Dutta on Saturday slammed Nana Patekar and said that she is putting together a team of lawyers and advocates to defend her interests.

She also called the claims made by Nana’s lawyer as bluff and claimed that she has not received any legal notice from the 'Welcome' actor.

"So bluffmaster gogo needs to step up his game a bit here," says Tanushree Dutta.

Dutta says Patekar and his lawyer should be questioned and taken to task. She requests the Bar Association of India to 'call out' and take action against him and "other such people who help perpetrators further harass their victims and witnesses in the name of law."

A former beauty queen, Tanushree Dutta had first raised the allegation against Nana Patekar in 2008, and recently brought the spotlight once again on her unpleasant experience of working with Nana during the shooting of "Horn 'Ok' Pleassss", in an interview.

Actor Nana Patekar had dismissed an accusation of sexual harassment by actress Tanushree Dutta, saying he may take legal action.

In his first response since the allegation re-emerged this week a decade after Tanushree had spoken out about it, Nana told Mirror Now: "What can I do about what one says? You tell me. What does it mean by sexual harassment?"

READ | 'What does it mean by sexual harassment': Nana Patekar on Tanushree Dutta' allegation

While Bollywood celebrities like Priyanka Chopra, Farhan Akhtar and Hansal Mehta among many others who came out in support of actress Tanushree Dutta, responses by Amitabh Bachchan were interesting.

Responding to journalist's question at 'Thugs of Hindostan' trailer launch, Bachchan said that "Neither am I Tanushree, nor am I Nana" and hence he can't comment on the issue.

(With input from agencies)