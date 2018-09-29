Home Entertainment Hindi

Can relate to Saina Nehwal's journey: Shraddha Kapoor

The biopic, titled "Saina", will be directed by Amol Gupte, who has helmed movies such as "Stanley Ka Dabba" and "Hawa Hawaai".

Published: 29th September 2018 02:21 PM

Shraddha Kapoor's first look of Saina Nehwal biopic . (Photo: Instagram)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Actor Shraddha Kapoor, who is all set to portray Saina Nehwal on the big screen, says the ace badminton player's journey mirrors her own.

The film went on floors last week.

The 31-year-old actor says she has been practising for the role for many months now and during the process she came to realise how hard it was for Saina to achieve her success.

"I have already clocked 40 classes of badminton in preparation for this biopic. It's a really tough sport, but I am enjoying myself. To get an insight into the life of a sportsperson is fascinating.

Saina's journey itself is so interesting  right from her misses to her injuries and victories," Shraddha said in a statement.

"I can relate to her journey in a big way, because I have gone through similar experiences in a different field.

Despite everything, she has not let her focus shift and that's what's truly inspiring," she added.

The makers on Saturday released a first look from the film that shows Shraddha as the spitting image of Saina.

Saina Nehwal biopic Shraddha Kapoor

