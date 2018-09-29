Delhi Commission for Women chief Swati Maliwal backs actress Tanushree Dutta

By UNI

NEW DELHI: Days after actress Tanushree Dutta accused veteran actor Nana Patekar of harassing her during shooting of a movie years back, Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) chief Swati Maliwal on Saturday came out in her support and urged Mumbai Police Commissioner to assist her in filing complaint in connection with the matter.

Taking to the micro-blogging site, Twitter, the Commission chief said, "TanushreeDutta revelations are disturbing to say the least. More so is the silence of most Bollywood bigwigs. Urge @CPMumbaiPolice to meet the survivor & assist her in filing a complaint and exercise all legal remedies."

Ms Maliwal also said that the film industry can do better than exploiting women and girls. On Friday, several Bollywood personalities-- Raveena Tandon, Twinkle Khanna, Priyanka Chopra, Farhan Akhtar, Swara Bhaskar, Richa Chadha and Sonam K Ahuja, had come out to support Tanushree.

However, Aamir Khan and Amitabh Bachchan chose to be very diplomatic about the case.

The alleged incident took place on the sets of 'Horn Ok Please', years back.