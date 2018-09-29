Home Entertainment Hindi

I have never evaluated myself as a female comedian, says Mallika Dua

Published: 29th September 2018 06:38 PM

Mallika Dua (Twitter Photo)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Mallika Dua believes while stand-up artistes are being accepted as professionals, it is still tough for female comedians to make their space in the industry.

Dua, who became popular post her appearance in comedy video "Shit People Say: Sarojini Nagar Edition", says the influx of the digital platform has made situation better for comedians.

"Earlier, comedians were one odd ball people in the industry but in the last two-three years stardom has come up for them. Thanks to digital platform. Comedy is an industry now. It is a profession today. But still there is a need for more comic roles written for females," Dua told PTI.

The stand-up comedian says she never evaluates performances on the basis of gender.

"I am against the term female comedian. It's a profession. It should not be defined by gender. My goal has been to be the best among everyone in my fraternity and not just women. Today same work comes to men and women but sadly there is no transparency money-wise."

Praising the efforts made by leading ladies of Bollywood, Dua says filmmakers are still not sure about how to develop a funny female character on screen.

"We have seen Sridevi, Juhi Chawla, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Kajol, and others doing comedy without being fearful. As far as work is concerned, we are not in the minds of filmmakers until and unless there is a character in the plotline. Also, it seems being fat is a plotpoint. I think you can tell a story regardless of this."

Dua, who was last seen on big screen in Irrfan Khan-starrer "Hindi Medium", is currently busy working on the second season of her hit Bindass series "The Trip".

Talking about the show, she said, "We have a lot of stories shown on TV about women but they are damsel in distress. We rarely show female bonding on-screen. And this is a liberating idea about four girls going on a trip. There was real bonding, friendship."

The season two starts from October 5.

