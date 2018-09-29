Shraddha Kapoor looks ready to win in first look of Saina Nehwal biopic

By UNI

NEW DELHI: After much anticipation, the makers of the Saina Nehwal biopic have released Shraddha Kapoor's first look, showcasing her transformation into the ace badminton player.

After months of prep and hard work, Shraddha has developed the fiery spirit of Saina Nehwal- and she is out to win.

Badminton is currently the second most-watched sport in India, and the fastest racquet game in the world, making it a complex and thrilling game for Shraddha to pick up, and also a top priority for her to master moving into the film shoot.

Saina Nehwal's 2012 Olympic bronze medal remains a defining moment in Indian sporting history.

She won the badminton singles Commonwealth Gold for India in 2010, and then again in 2018, also playing a crucial role in clinching the team gold in badminton for India.

Playing the role of India's only female badminton player to be ranked as World No.1 has been a tremendously exciting prospect for Shraddha, who has delved deep into the details which make the character come to life- whether that meant daily 0600 hrs badminton sessions to work on the nuances of the game, or consistent physical training to develop the stamina and speed of ace shuttler, Saina Nehwal.

The Saina Nehwal biopic will mark Shraddha Kapoor's next association with T-Series after the super successful 'Aashiqui 2' and the recently released 'Batti Gul Meter Chalu'.

Bhushan Kumar's T-Series produced 'Saina Nehwal biopic' went on floors on September 22.

The film is directed by Amole Gupte.