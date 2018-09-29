Home Entertainment Hindi

Shraddha Kapoor looks ready to win in first look of Saina Nehwal biopic

After much anticipation, the makers of the Saina Nehwal biopic have released Shraddha Kapoor's first look, showcasing her transformation into the ace badminton player.

Published: 29th September 2018 01:00 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th September 2018 01:00 PM   |  A+A-

Shraddha Kapoor's first look of Saina Nehwal biopic . (Photo: Instagram)

By UNI

NEW DELHI: After much anticipation, the makers of the Saina Nehwal biopic have released Shraddha Kapoor's first look, showcasing her transformation into the ace badminton player.

After months of prep and hard work, Shraddha has developed the fiery spirit of Saina Nehwal- and she is out to win.

Badminton is currently the second most-watched sport in India, and the fastest racquet game in the world, making it a complex and thrilling game for Shraddha to pick up, and also a top priority for her to master moving into the film shoot.

Saina Nehwal's 2012 Olympic bronze medal remains a defining moment in Indian sporting history.

She won the badminton singles Commonwealth Gold for India in 2010, and then again in 2018, also playing a crucial role in clinching the team gold in badminton for India.

Playing the role of India's only female badminton player to be ranked as World No.1 has been a tremendously exciting prospect for Shraddha, who has delved deep into the details which make the character come to life- whether that meant daily 0600 hrs badminton sessions to work on the nuances of the game, or consistent physical training to develop the stamina and speed of ace shuttler, Saina Nehwal.

The Saina Nehwal biopic will mark Shraddha Kapoor's next association with T-Series after the super successful 'Aashiqui 2' and the recently released 'Batti Gul Meter Chalu'.

Bhushan Kumar's T-Series produced 'Saina Nehwal biopic' went on floors on September 22.

The film is directed by Amole Gupte.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Hindi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Saina Nehwal Shraddha Kapoor biopic Bollywood

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Supreme Court permits women's entry inside Sabarimala
Sabarimala Verdict: Supreme Court permits women's entry inside temple
UK study: Goats can tell if you're angry
Gallery
Mustafizur Rahman vs Rohit Sharma: Stand-in skipper Rohit has elegantly led India in Asia Cup with himself posing as a strong example when it comes to batting. In the tournament so far, he already has three fifty-plus scores including a century against Pa
Asia Cup final 2018: Key player battles to watch out for
The trailer of 'Thugs of Hindostan', which stars Aamir Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, Katrina Kaif and Fatima Sana Sheikh was  launched in Mumbai on Thursday. In this image, director Vijay Krishna Acharya, center, poses with Bollywood actors from left, Amitabh B
Trailer of Aamir Khan-Amitabh Bachchan starrer 'Thugs of Hindostan' launched in Mumbai