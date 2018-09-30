Home Entertainment Hindi

It's been 'a good year' for Taapsee

The 'Pink' star posted that 2018 has been a 'good year' for her and how thankful she is to everyone for being a part of it.

Published: 30th September 2018 07:47 PM

Taapsee Pannu (Photo | Instagram)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Bollywood actor Taapsee Pannu is apparently in the best phase of her career with her films turning out to be super hits. The 'Pink' star posted that 2018 has been a 'good year' for her and how thankful she is to everyone for being a part of it.

She also wrote that now she is more clear about her career path.

Sharing a collage of her top five hits of the year including her recently released 'Manmarziyaan' opposite Abhishek Bachchan and Vicky Kaushal, the 31-year-old tweeted "I think I can say with a big smile on my face, ITS BEEN A GOOD YEAR and how thankful I am to everyone who has been a part of it! It surely made my path clearer to me."

The collage also included posters of 'Soorma' in which she portrayed the role of a hockey player opposite Diljit Dosanjh and 'Mulk' where she was seen as a defense lawyer alongside Rishi Kapoor.

Born and brought up in New Delhi, Taapsee made her Bollywood debut with 'Chashme Baddoor'. After a year without releases, she starred with Akshay Kumar in 'Baby'. Taapsee gained immense appreciation for her 2016 superhit 'Pink' opposite megastar Amitabh Bachchan. She was also praised for her performances in 'Ghazi' 'Naam Shabana' and 'Judwaa 2'. 

