Our industry didn't acknowledge success of 'Inside Edge': Vivek Oberoi

Published: 30th September 2018 06:18 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th September 2018 06:18 PM   |  A+A-

Inside Edge: Web series starring Vivek Oberoi and Richa Chadha in lead roles

By IANS

NEW DELHI: An International Emmy Awards nomination for "Inside Edge" will definitely be a "game changer" and make the Indian industry sit up and take notice of the series whose success they had refused to acknowledge, says actor Vivek Oberoi.

Asked if he feels the nomination will be a game-changer, Vivek told IANS via email from Georgia: "Most definitely! When we did season 1, we were trailblazers and faced a lot of people within our industry who refused to acknowledge the success of the show and did not take us seriously despite the love we got from the fans.

"But now, this Emmy nomination has changed that."

Vivek labels the nomination as an "acknowledgement of our arrival on the global stage."

The show is based on a fictional T20 cricket team. It involves the business world, the world of glamour and entertainment and politics that goes around it.

The series also stars Richa Chadha, Tanuj Virwani, Sidhhant Chaturvedi, Sanjay Suri, Sarah Jane Dias, Sayoni Gupta and Angad Bedi.

"Our entire 'Inside Edge' family is so excited! For all those who doubted whether India could create content of international standard, this is our answer," said Vivek, who plays Vikrant Dhawan, owner of one of the world's leading sports management companies, in the show.

Now, the "Company" star is motivated to work more in the digital space, even as he is geared up for Season 2 of "Inside Edge", for which he is shooting in Georgia.

"Something big and exciting is on the cards, we will announce it soon. It's the right time to go global," he added, lauding the growth of the digital platforms.

"I was the first mainstream actor to dive into this space despite a lot of people advising me against it. Im glad the gamble paid off and how!"

Calling himself a huge advocate of the digital space, Vivek said: "(I) have been speaking at forums globally about the emerging role of India in this arena. I am constantly meeting young talent and exploring the possibilities, it is exhilarating.

At the Emmy Awards, to be held on November 19, "Inside Edge" will go up against buzzy Spanish series "Money Heist", Brazil-produced "One Against All" and "Urban Myths", which was on Sky in the UK, as per the nominations announced by the International Academy of Television Arts and Sciences earlier this week.

Produced by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani under Excel Media and Entertainment Private Limited, "Inside Edge" came as Amazon's original web series from India in July 2017.

Asked what's next on the Bollywood front, Vivek said: "I had always wanted to do an entire southern circuit -- all four major languages. I will achieve that this year. Aside from that, very soon I will be announcing something extremely exciting and big! The script is fabulous, an actor's dream and hugely topical."

