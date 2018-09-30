Rishi Kapoor flies to US for medical treatment

Home Entertainment Hindi

Published: 30th September 2018 11:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th September 2018 11:14 AM   |  A+A-

Bollywood actor Rishi Kapoor. (PTI Photo)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Veteran actor Rishi Kapoor Saturday said he was leaving for the US to seek medical treatment and will be away from work for some time.

The 66-year-old actor took to Twitter to share the news, saying after facing over four decades of "wear and tear" in the showbiz, the check-up was a much-needed engagement.

"I am taking a short leave of absence from work to go to America for some medical treatment. It's been 45 years 'plus' of wear and tear at the movies," Kapoor wrote.

The "Mulk" star urged well-wishers not to worry or unnecessarily speculate.

"With your love and good wishes, I will be back soon," he added.

On the work front, Kapoor's "Rajma Chawal" is set to start streaming worldwide on Netflix from November 30.

The actor will soon reunite with longtime co-star Juhi Chawla for a family comedy.

