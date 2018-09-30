Home Entertainment Hindi

SEE PHOTOS | Bollywood celebrities attend Neha Dhupia-Angad Bedi's baby shower

Neha, who donned a white floral dress for the occasion, and Angad, who kept it simple with a pale white shirt, trousers, and a black blazer, cut cake to mark the occasion.

Published: 30th September 2018 11:46 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th September 2018 11:50 PM   |  A+A-

Angad_Bedi_Neha_Dhupia

Angad Bedi and Neha Dhupia at their baby shower (Photo | Twitter)

By ANI

MUMBAI: Bollywood actor Angad Bedi hosted a baby shower for his wife, Neha Dhupia.

The 'Pink' star took to Instagram to post pictures on his Instagram Story from the baby shower, which was attended by the who's who of B-town.

Fitness trainer Yasmin Karachiwala, actor Soha Ali Khan, actor Chunkey Pandey's wife Bhavna Pandey, actor Amrita Arora, singer Sophie Chaudhary, and producer-director Karan Johar were some of those who attended the function.

Bhumi Pednekar and Vicky Kaushal at the baby shower (Photo | PTI)

One of the pictures showed Neha, who donned a white floral dress for the occasion, and Angad, who kept it simple with a pale white shirt, trousers, and a black blazer, cutting a cake to mark the occasion.

Angad Bedi and Neha Dhupia at their baby shower (Photo | Twitter)

The picture, which was shared by Sophie Chaudhary, was captioned "Cuties @nehadhupia @angadbedi" followed by a baby emoji.

Janhvi Kapoor, Kiaraa Advani, Karan Johar, Sonakshi Sinha and Huma Quereshi at the baby shower (Photo | PTI)

Another picture showcased an intimate moment between the couple.

On August 24, Dhupia had shared a picture of the couple to announce the news of her pregnancy to her fans, over three months after the couple tied the knot in a private ceremony in New Delhi. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Hindi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Neha Dhupia baby shower Neha Dhupia Angad Bedi

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh. (Photo | PTI)
More jawans were killed than Naxals during UPA regime, we reversed it: Home Minister Rajnath Singh
Representative Image
Here are some tasty pakoda recipes for the weekend
Gallery
Chennaiyin FC will look to upset Bengaluru FC's hopes of a revenge for last year's defeat in the final as the two star teams clash in their ISL season opener on Sunday. Here are snaps from their final practice session before the game. (Photo | Chennaiyin FC/Twitter)
Defending champs Chennaiyin FC gear up to tame Bengaluru FC in their ISL opener
Tim Cahill (Jamshedpur FC): Australia's record goalscorer Cahill, who scored 50 goals for Socceroos in a career spanning 14 years, retired from international duty after playing in his fourth World Cup in Russia earlier this year.(Photo | Twitter/ TIM CAHILL)
ISL 2018: Seven foreign signings who can light-up the tournament