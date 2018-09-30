SEE PHOTOS | Bollywood celebrities attend Neha Dhupia-Angad Bedi's baby shower

By ANI

MUMBAI: Bollywood actor Angad Bedi hosted a baby shower for his wife, Neha Dhupia.

The 'Pink' star took to Instagram to post pictures on his Instagram Story from the baby shower, which was attended by the who's who of B-town.

Fitness trainer Yasmin Karachiwala, actor Soha Ali Khan, actor Chunkey Pandey's wife Bhavna Pandey, actor Amrita Arora, singer Sophie Chaudhary, and producer-director Karan Johar were some of those who attended the function.

Bhumi Pednekar and Vicky Kaushal at the baby shower (Photo | PTI)

One of the pictures showed Neha, who donned a white floral dress for the occasion, and Angad, who kept it simple with a pale white shirt, trousers, and a black blazer, cutting a cake to mark the occasion.

Angad Bedi and Neha Dhupia at their baby shower (Photo | Twitter)

The picture, which was shared by Sophie Chaudhary, was captioned "Cuties @nehadhupia @angadbedi" followed by a baby emoji.

Janhvi Kapoor, Kiaraa Advani, Karan Johar, Sonakshi Sinha and Huma Quereshi at the baby shower (Photo | PTI)

Another picture showcased an intimate moment between the couple.

On August 24, Dhupia had shared a picture of the couple to announce the news of her pregnancy to her fans, over three months after the couple tied the knot in a private ceremony in New Delhi.