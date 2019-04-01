Home Entertainment Hindi

Kareena Kapoor Khan to play a cop in Hindi Medium 2?

Kareena Kapoor Khan is presently working on Good News co-starring Akshay Kumar. She is also a part of Karan Johar’s upcoming directorial Takht.

By Express News Service

Kareena Kapoor Khan will be seen in the role of a female cop alongside Irrfan Khan in Hindi Medium 2, reports suggest. Directed by Saket Chaudhary, Hindi Medium was a social comedy film released in 2017.

It starred Irrfan Khan and Saba Qamar in the role of a rich couple trying to get their daughter admitted to a top private school in Delhi. Produced by Dinesh Vijan, the upcoming sequel will reportedly be shot in London and USA, and deal with issues pertaining to foreign education. The title, likewise, might be reworked to English Medium. Scheduled to go on floors in April, the film will be directed by Homi Adajania. 

Kareena Kapoor Khan is presently working on Good News co-starring Akshay Kumar. She is also a part of Karan Johar’s upcoming directorial Takht. Irrfan Khan returned to India in February this year after receiving treatment for neuroendocrine tumour in London. The National Award-winning actor was last seen in Qarib Qarib Singlle.

