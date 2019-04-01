Home Entertainment Hindi

#MeToo movement should not be trivialised: Minissha Lamba

Minissha Lamba says the #MeToo movement should not be trivialised and that women should stand by each other in solidarity.

Published: 01st April 2019

Bollywood actress Minissha Lamba

Bollywood actress Minissha Lamba (Photo | Minissha Lamba Instagram)

By IANS

MUMBAI: Actress Minissha Lamba says the #MeToo movement should not be trivialised and that women should stand by each other in solidarity.

Minisha on Sunday treated her fans to a question and answer session on Twitter, where a user asked her take on the #MeToo movement and if it got mixed up with PR opportunity.

The actress replied: "I don't think the #MeToo movement should be trivialised. Women need to stand by other women in solidarity. It's natural for it to garner publicity because this is the first time in human history where women are calling out their abusers."

Another user asked between Hrithik Roshan, Ranveer Singh, Shah Rukh Khan or someone else -- who is the most charming Bollywood actor for her?

"It's a very unfair question. They have their individual charms, which make them three unique superstars of this industry. It's because they have their USP, that they are such huge global stars," she said.

