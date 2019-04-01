Home Entertainment Hindi

Nargis Fakhri on a weight loss spree

Nargis Fakhri has opened up on body shaming in an Instagram post in which she has shared two photographs of herself.

Published: 01st April 2019 02:56 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st April 2019 02:56 PM   |  A+A-

Actress Nargis Fakhri

Actress Nargis Fakhri (File Photo | PTI)

By IANS

MUMBAI: Actress Nargis Fakhri, who has dealt with body shaming in the recent past, says living life in the public eye can be very difficult and that she is working towards weight loss by making healthy choices.

The 39-year-old actress has opened up on body shaming in an Instagram post in which she has shared two photographs of herself.

"Living life in the public eye can be very difficult sometimes. As much as it is a blessing, it also comes with its downside. Over the last two years, I've gained weight," she wrote.

Describing the pictures, the "Rockstar" actress added: "On the left I weighed 178 lbs (80 kg) and on the right, I was 129 (58 kg). I have since lost 20 lbs (9kgs) through making lifestyle changes. If I can do it, so can you."

Nargis has urged everyone to "nurture mind, body, and soul with positive thoughts and healthy choices".

"I'm going to bring you on this journey of becoming the best version of myself again, and I want you to join me on this journey too," she said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Hindi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Nargis Fakhri Nargis Fakhri weight loss

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Q&A with Prabhu Chawla 24 | Lok Sabha Elections 2019: My abuse versus your abuse!
IPL 2019 trophy (Photo | IPL Twitter)
IPL 2019: Week 1's top moments
Gallery
Launching a no-holds-barred attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and his West Bengal and Delhi counterparts Mamata Banerjee and Arvind Kejriwal called upon the people to remove him to save the country and democracy. (Photo | G Satyanarayana/EPS)
Rahul Gandhi in Vijayawada, Mamata and Kejriwal in Vizag as poll battle intensifies in Andhra Pradesh
MS Dhoni first showed his class by making an unbeaten 75 and later, under high pressure, held on to his nerves and ensured that CSK defeated Rajasthan Royals by eight runs at the MA Chidambaram stadium on Sunday. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath/EPS)
MS Dhoni steals Rajasthan Royals' thunder at Chepauk as CSK make it 3 out of 3 in IPL 2019
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp