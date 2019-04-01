Salman Khan starts shooting for 'Dabangg 3'

By IANS

MUMBAI: Superstar Salman Khan on Monday started shooting for the third installment of "Dabangg" in Indore, Madhya Pradesh.

"Back in our birthplace for 'Dabangg 3' shoot Arbaaz Khan," Salman tweeted.

Details related to the plot of "Dabangg 3" are still under wraps.

It is reported that "Dabangg 3" will be helmed by choreographer and filmmaker Prabhu Dheva. The first installment of the movie series "Dabangg", which released in 2010, was directed by Anurag Kashyap while "Dabangg 2" was directed by Arbaaz Khan.

"Dabangg" tells the story of Chulbul Pandey, a police officer who has his own way of dealing with corruption.

The franchise also stars Sonakshi Sinha, Arbaaz and Mahie Gill in key roles.