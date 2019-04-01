Home Entertainment Hindi

When Rakesh Roshan 'taunted' Deepshikha Nagpal for rejecting 'Karan Arjun'

Deepshikha Nagpal says filmmaker Rakesh Roshan once playfully taunted her for rejecting a role in the 1995 film 'Karan Arjun'.

By IANS

MUMBAI: Deepshikha Nagpal says filmmaker Rakesh Roshan once "playfully taunted" her for rejecting a role in the 1995 film "Karan Arjun".

Recalling her conversation with the director, Deepshikha said, "I had just finished college when Rakesh Roshanji offered me Mamta Kulkarni's role in 'Karan Arjun'. Back then, I had no interest in pursuing a career in the films.

"I refused to take up the role at that time because my sister wanted to enter the film industry as an actress and I was hoping if I reject the role, he might offer it to her. But due to a personality difference, she didn't get the role."

Years later, when she signed up for a television show, Roshan met her. "He playfully taunted me for rejecting a role in 'Karan Arjun'. I think that's the best thing I love about Rakeshji. He never forgot our first interaction," she said.

She later acted in his film "Koyla".

She is currently shooting for television show "Main Bhi Ardhangini".

