Arjun Kapoor wants to do more intense stories

NEW DELHI: Actor Arjun Kapoor wants to do more intense films and says he would love to portray myriad characters like a con, gangster and a father on screen.

Arjun ventured into Bollywood as an assistant director and in films such as "Kal Ho Naa Ho". He made his acting debut with Habib Faisal's romantic drama "Ishaqzaade" in 2012 after which he featured in films like "Gunday", "2 States", "Ki & Ka", "Half Girlfriend, "Mubarakan", "Namaste England".

Asked what he aspires to do next, Arjun told IANS: "It is very difficult to say I want to do this or that because I want to do so much. So, for me it is still the tip of the iceberg. I know it's been a few years that I have been around. I haven't gotten a chance to do a nice con, heist film. I want to do a good gangster film. I would love to play a father, also an intense love story at my age. I am 33 plus now...slightly more intense."

The actor says it is exciting to see the kind of content coming up in Hindi filmdom.

"It is limitless at the end of the day, the possibilities the actors today have with content really being transformed on paper already. So, as an actor I am excited to hear new stuff and being able to put it out there," Arjun said.

On the Bollywood front, Arjun is currently prepping for the upcoming period drama "Panipat" and will be seen in "India's Most Wanted."