Home Entertainment Hindi

Arjun Kapoor wants to do more intense stories

Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor says it is exciting to see the kind of content coming up in Hindi filmdom.

Published: 02nd April 2019 02:52 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd April 2019 02:52 PM   |  A+A-

Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor

Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor (File Photo | PTI)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Actor Arjun Kapoor wants to do more intense films and says he would love to portray myriad characters like a con, gangster and a father on screen.

Arjun ventured into Bollywood as an assistant director and in films such as "Kal Ho Naa Ho". He made his acting debut with Habib Faisal's romantic drama "Ishaqzaade" in 2012 after which he featured in films like "Gunday", "2 States", "Ki & Ka", "Half Girlfriend, "Mubarakan", "Namaste England".

ALSO READ: Here's why Arjun Kapoor is on hat spree these days

Asked what he aspires to do next, Arjun told IANS: "It is very difficult to say I want to do this or that because I want to do so much. So, for me it is still the tip of the iceberg. I know it's been a few years that I have been around. I haven't gotten a chance to do a nice con, heist film. I want to do a good gangster film. I would love to play a father, also an intense love story at my age. I am 33 plus now...slightly more intense."

ALSO READ: Insecurities push you to do better, says Arjun Kapoor

The actor says it is exciting to see the kind of content coming up in Hindi filmdom.

"It is limitless at the end of the day, the possibilities the actors today have with content really being transformed on paper already. So, as an actor I am excited to hear new stuff and being able to put it out there," Arjun said.

On the Bollywood front, Arjun is currently prepping for the upcoming period drama "Panipat" and will be seen in "India's Most Wanted."

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Hindi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Arjun Kapoor

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
RR vs RCB IPL Preview: Who will win their first match this season?
Q&A with Prabhu Chawla 24 | Lok Sabha Elections 2019: My abuse versus your abuse!
Gallery
Director Mahendran, who is well known for helming movies like Mullum Malarum, Uthiripookal, passed away on April 2nd, 2019. He was 79 years old. (File | EPS)
Check out some rare photos of one of Kollywood's finest directors J Mahendran
Launching a no-holds-barred attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and his West Bengal and Delhi counterparts Mamata Banerjee and Arvind Kejriwal called upon the people to remove him to save the country and democracy. (Photo | G Satyanarayana/EPS)
Rahul Gandhi in Vijayawada, Mamata and Kejriwal in Vizag as poll battle intensifies in Andhra Pradesh
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp