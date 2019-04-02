Home Entertainment Hindi

Kriti Sanon, Sunny Leone beat summer heat in style

In the image, Kriti is seen sitting on a swing amidst the water, giving out a cool vibe when the temperature is soaring high.

Published: 02nd April 2019 01:02 PM

Bollywood actress Kriti Sanon

Bollywood actress Kriti Sanon (Photo | Kriti Sanon Twitter)

By IANS

MUMBAI: Actresses Kriti Sanon and Sunny Leone are beating the summer heat with shades of blue, setting the trend for stylish beach fashion and casual wear.

A pop of colour is always a fun option during the summer. Kriti shared a throwback photograph from her Maldives vacation, and she is seen wearing a sensual electric blue bandaged monokini, blending perfectly with the azure blue waters of the Indian Ocean.

ALSO READ: Kriti Sanon-starrer 'Arjun Patiala' release postponed



Sunny, on the other hand, turned up wearing a blue cold shoulder top with a stylised knotted hot pink skirt for an event in Mumbai on Monday.

Her bright smile added to the colours which made her look cute and sexy at the same time.

Kriti Sanon Sunny Leone

