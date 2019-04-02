Kriti Sanon, Sunny Leone beat summer heat in style

By IANS

MUMBAI: Actresses Kriti Sanon and Sunny Leone are beating the summer heat with shades of blue, setting the trend for stylish beach fashion and casual wear.

A pop of colour is always a fun option during the summer. Kriti shared a throwback photograph from her Maldives vacation, and she is seen wearing a sensual electric blue bandaged monokini, blending perfectly with the azure blue waters of the Indian Ocean.

In the image, Kriti is seen sitting on a swing amidst the water, giving out a cool vibe when the temperature is soaring high.

Sunny, on the other hand, turned up wearing a blue cold shoulder top with a stylised knotted hot pink skirt for an event in Mumbai on Monday.

Her bright smile added to the colours which made her look cute and sexy at the same time.