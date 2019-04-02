Sidharth Malhotra getting prepped up for Captain Vikram Batra biopic

By Express News Service

Sidharth Malhotra has begun preparations for his upcoming biopic on Captain Vikram Batra. The film is directed by Vishnuvardhan and produced by Karan Johar and Shabbir Boxwala.

Slated to go on floors this month,the film will be shot for 70 days across Chandigarh, Kashmir, Ladakh,

and Palampur, which is Batra’s home town.

Sidharth has started undergoing training for the role and will be seen sporting different looks for different timelines. Talking about the same, the actor says, “I am excited to play this real-life heroic story of sacrifice and valour. This is something I have not done before. I am looking forward to shoot at all real-life locations.”

Captain Vikram Batra was an Indian Army officer martyred in the Kargil War at the age of 24. He was posthumously awarded the Param Vir Chakra, India’s highest military honour, on Independence Day in 1999.

Sidharth Malhotra was last seen in Aiyaary (2018). His upcoming releases are Jabariya Jodi and Marjaavaan.