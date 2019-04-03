Home Entertainment Hindi

Cinema reflects society, it's not in isolation: Tabu

When Tabu was asked if she feels that actresses have less shelf life as compared to actors in today's time, Ajay chose to give an answer.

Published: 03rd April 2019 01:57 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd April 2019 01:57 PM   |  A+A-

Bollywood actress Tabu

Bollywood actress Tabu (File Photo | PTI)

By IANS

MUMBAI: Acclaimed actress Tabu, whose upcoming film "De De Pyar De" is about a 50-year-old man's relationship with a 26-year-old girl, says cinema does not work in isolation and it always reflects societal choices and concepts.

Tabu was interacting with the media at the trailer launch of "De De Pyar De" along with her co-actors Ajay Devgn and Rakul Preet Singh, director Akiv Ali and producer Luv Ranjan here on Tuesday.

Though the age gap has been experimented with as a theme several times in Hindi cinema -- including in Tabu's very own "Cheeni Kum" -- will there be a time in Hindi films when the female character will be shown older than her male counterpart?

ALSO READ: Ajay Devgn dodges query on Alok Nath's #MeToo allegations

Tabu said: "If certain things are accepted in society, then I think films will reflect that. I think the older man and younger woman concept is more widely accepted in the world and in society, so, we see more of it on-screen. I am sure that societal choices and the way we live will reflect in cinema because cinema is not happening in isolation."

When Tabu was asked if she feels that actresses have less shelf life as compared to actors in today's time, Ajay chose to give an answer.

ALSO READ: Check out the trailer of Ajay Devgn-starrer 'De De Pyaar De'

He said: "I think this kind of a question is outdated because the time has changed. Today, actresses have more shelf life or as much life as compared to the male actors. It's not true at all and I am sure everybody will agree with it. There is no difference in shelf life anymore. It was there earlier, but now it is not the case. I think Tabu is here, Kajol is here and there are so many of them who are still working in films. So, things are changing."

Ajay is returning to a romantic comedy film after a long time. He said it was a fun experience.

"De De Pyaar De", produced by T-Series and Luv Films, will release on May 17.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Hindi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Tabu De De Pyar De

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Writer Ashwin Sanghi (Photo | EPS)
Book Talk | I am not a great writer but a decent rewriter, says Ashwin Sanghi
RR vs RCB IPL Preview: Who will win their first match this season?
Gallery
Born on 3 April, 1914, Field Marshal Sam Hormusji Framji Jamshedji Manekshaw MC was one of the greatest Indian military leader. He was also the first Indian officer to command the Gorkhas after India won Independence. (Express archives)
A Yes Man Is A Dangerous Man: Remembering Sam 'Bahadur' Manekshaw on his 105th birth anniversary
Rajasthan Royals (RR) players Ben Stokes and Rahul Tripathi celebrate victory against Royal Challengers Bangalore RCB during the Indian Premier League IPL T20 2019 cricket match at Sawai Man Singh stadium in Jaipur Tuesday April 2 2019. | (Photo | PTI)
Rajasthan beats clueless RCB, finally opens account at IPL 2019
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp