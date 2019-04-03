Delhi and Bombay HCs reject plea seeking stay on Vivek Oberoi-starrer 'PM Narendra Modi'

By Express News Service

The Delhi High Court on Monday disposed of a plea seeking a stay on PM Narendra Modi, which is headed for release on April 5, ahead of the 2019 General Elections. A similar PIL filed in the Bombay High Court was also rejected, with the bench pointing out that the Election Commission is looking into the issue of violation of model code of conduct.

Welcoming the court verdict, producer, creative director and story writer Sandip Ssingh said, “We are very happy that finally the justice has been given to the film. We believe in the system and the law. We are hoping to release the film on time now.”

Directed by Omung Kumar, the film stars Vivek Oberoi in the role of incumbent Indian Prime Minister Narendra Damodardas Modi. The film charts his rise from a tea-seller in Gujarat to becoming the Chief Minister of the state, followed by his landslide victory in 2014.