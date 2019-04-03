Destined to work with Kangana Ranaut again: Anurag Basu

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Kangana Ranaut was due to collaborate for the third time with Anurag Basu after "Gangster" and "Life in a... Metro", but she is not going to be a part of it anymore. The filmmaker is however hopeful, and says they are destined to work together again.

Basu was to direct Kangana in a project tentatively titled "Imali". But she has moved on from the project to focus on her directorial venture.

Amidst news that Kangana "opted" out of the project, Basu told IANS: "She didn't opt. We were supposed to start the film last November. But then (her) 'Manikarnika' schedule got changed. Then I got busy with my current film, and then she got busy with 'Panga'. It started a never-ending dynamo of confusion on dates."

"But we are destined to work together again. I'm sure it will happen sooner or later," added the filmmaker, who launched the versatile actress in Bollywood with "Gangster" in 2006.

After the success of "Manikarnika - The Queen of Jhansi", Kangana is working on three films; "Mental Hai Kya", "Panga" and the Jayalalithaa biopic. In the meantime, she is also focusing on her next directorial venture.

Kangana explained her stance in a statement: "Last year, when I announced 'Panga' and 'Imali' together, Anurag Basu's film was supposed to go on floors in November 2018. But I had to direct and reshoot 'Manikarnika...'. So, I had to push 'Imali'. I was also meaning to be a director for a while, so I couldn't have said no to this. Meanwhile, 'Panga' had already started and I couldn't not do that", said Kangana.

She said moving out of Basu's film was a tough call for her.

"Anurag and I have spoken about it. I feel extremely bad because 'Imali' was giving me an opportunity to work with my mentor again, but I'm on the verge of announcing my own film in a few weeks from now. That has taken a lot of my time and I have conveyed it to Anurag, who understood my situation."