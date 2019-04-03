Dia Mirza preps for web series 'Kaafir' in the hills

By IANS

MUMBAI: Actress Dia Mirza has started preparation for web series "Kaafir", which she has described as a "really special" project.

"Here to start something really special... Will tell you what it is soon! Until then, let me soak in the beauty of mere desh ki zameen. #NewBeginnings #WaitForIt," Dia had posted on social media on Monday, along with photographs with scenic snow-capped mountains in the backdrop.

Last seen on-screen playing a strong role in "Sanju", Dia will soon begin shooting for "Kaafir", directed by Sonam Nair and produced by Siddharth Malhotra for OTT platform Zee 5, read a statement.

Dia will be seen as the protagonist and she worked with director Atul Mongia to bring authenticity to her part.

"A workshop is an intense study, an exploration of the character one is playing. For me, personally, getting to know the character is extremely important. The process of discovering the person one is playing is exciting.

"Working with Atul was a unique and wonderful experience. This is the most challenging part I have ever played and I feel so lucky to be a part of a story that is based on true events," Dia said in the statement.