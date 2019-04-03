Home Entertainment Hindi

Irrfan Khan returns to India after treatment, writes an emotional note

It was in March last year that Irrfan Khan had announced his diagnosis and said that he was going abroad for treatment.

Published: 03rd April 2019

Bollywood actor Irrfan Khan

Bollywood actor Irrfan Khan (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

Almost one year after Irrfan Khan was diagnosed with neuroendocrine tumour, the actor on Wednesday confirmed his recovery and expressed his gratitude towards his fans for standing by him during his health crisis.

Announcing his return, the actor, on Twitter, wrote, “Maybe somewhere in the pursuit of winning, we forget how much it means to be loved. In our vulnerability, we are reminded. As I leave my footprints onto these steps of my life, I want to pause to be grateful for receiving your immense love and support, it soothed me in my process of healing. So I travel back to you, thanking you from the bottom of my heart.”

Following being diagnosed with the ailment early last year, the actor was out of the country for treatment.  
Meanwhile, a spokesperson for Irrfan dismissed reports that the actor will soon start shooting for Hindi Medium 2.

