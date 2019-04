Karan Johar takes a dig at Kangana Ranaut again

By Express News Service

There seems to be no end to the nepotism debate. Filmmaker Karan Johar has again taken a dig at actress Kangana Ranaut by choosing to say “someone else loves the subject” on being asked about nepotism at an event.

Kangana had infamously called Karan a flag-bearer of nepotism in Bollywood, sparking a debate that has stretched out for long.

During an interaction, Karan was asked why does he love the subject nepotism so much. Known for his quick wit, Karan said, without taking any name: “No, I don’t love this subject... Someone else loves the topic. If I say something, people say that I talk a lot. So I will continue doing my work and let the other person do the talking about it.”