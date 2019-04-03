Home Entertainment Hindi

Saqib Saleem pens emotional note for mother

Saqib Saleem says he is thankful to his mother for helping him be independent and for preparing him to face the world.

Published: 03rd April 2019 04:31 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd April 2019 04:31 PM   |  A+A-

Bollywood actor Saqib Saleem

Bollywood actor Saqib Saleem (Photo | Saqib Saleem Instagram)

By IANS

MUMBAI: Actor Saqib Saleem says he is thankful to his mother for helping him be independent and for preparing him to face the world.

In an emotional note, Saqib penned how he is grateful to her for her unconditional support.

"Mom, you are not just the reason for my existence but also made me self-aware and independent and prepared me well to face the world," he said.

"I am really grateful to you and appreciate your unconditional love and support in bringing me up and making me what I am today. Aapke bina main kuch nahi ma (I am nothing without you)," he added.

ALSO READ: Saqib Saleem to play Mohinder Amarnath in film on 1983 cricket World Cup

Saqib wrote the letter after getting inspired by show "Mom & Co.". Choreographer Terence Lewis and actor Aparshakti Khurana also wrote a note for their mother.

Zoom Studios' fourth original show "Mom & Co.", which stars Neliima Azeem as Suhasini Rao and Ayush Mehra as Aditya Rao, celebrates the relationship between a mother and her son.

Produced by The Green Light Productions and directed by Ashish Ranglani, "Mom & Co." airs on Zoom Studios' YouTube channel and zoOm styled by Myntra.

Aparshakti said: "The reason why I love Rajma is because it has 'ma' in it. If I could be half as incredible as my mom, I would consider myself successful. Hats off to her spirit and hats off to the spirit of moms."

Lewis, who lost his mother five years ago, wrote: "I was wondering if heaven's treating you well. I'm sure it's easier for you there than it was for you here on earth."

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Hindi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Saqib Saleem

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Writer Ashwin Sanghi (Photo | EPS)
Book Talk | I am not a great writer but a decent rewriter, says Ashwin Sanghi
RR vs RCB IPL Preview: Who will win their first match this season?
Gallery
Born on 3 April, 1914, Field Marshal Sam Hormusji Framji Jamshedji Manekshaw MC was one of the greatest Indian military leader. He was also the first Indian officer to command the Gorkhas after India won Independence. (Express archives)
A Yes Man Is A Dangerous Man: Remembering Sam 'Bahadur' Manekshaw on his 105th birth anniversary
Rajasthan Royals (RR) players Ben Stokes and Rahul Tripathi celebrate victory against Royal Challengers Bangalore RCB during the Indian Premier League IPL T20 2019 cricket match at Sawai Man Singh stadium in Jaipur Tuesday April 2 2019. | (Photo | PTI)
Rajasthan beats clueless RCB, finally opens account at IPL 2019
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp