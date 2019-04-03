Saqib Saleem pens emotional note for mother

By IANS

MUMBAI: Actor Saqib Saleem says he is thankful to his mother for helping him be independent and for preparing him to face the world.

In an emotional note, Saqib penned how he is grateful to her for her unconditional support.

"Mom, you are not just the reason for my existence but also made me self-aware and independent and prepared me well to face the world," he said.

"I am really grateful to you and appreciate your unconditional love and support in bringing me up and making me what I am today. Aapke bina main kuch nahi ma (I am nothing without you)," he added.

Saqib wrote the letter after getting inspired by show "Mom & Co.". Choreographer Terence Lewis and actor Aparshakti Khurana also wrote a note for their mother.

Zoom Studios' fourth original show "Mom & Co.", which stars Neliima Azeem as Suhasini Rao and Ayush Mehra as Aditya Rao, celebrates the relationship between a mother and her son.

Produced by The Green Light Productions and directed by Ashish Ranglani, "Mom & Co." airs on Zoom Studios' YouTube channel and zoOm styled by Myntra.

Aparshakti said: "The reason why I love Rajma is because it has 'ma' in it. If I could be half as incredible as my mom, I would consider myself successful. Hats off to her spirit and hats off to the spirit of moms."

Lewis, who lost his mother five years ago, wrote: "I was wondering if heaven's treating you well. I'm sure it's easier for you there than it was for you here on earth."