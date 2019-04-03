Sharman Joshi-starrer 'Fauji Calling' to go on floors this month

By Express News Service

Actors Sharman Joshi, Bidita Bag, Ranjha Vikram Singh, and the rest of the cast, started reading sessions yesterday for their upcoming film, Fauji Calling. Written and directed by Aaryaan Saxena, the film depicts the sacrifices made by families of martyred soldiers.

The shooting is scheduled to begin this month in Ranchi, Jharkhand. Sets have been constructed near the scenic Dassam Falls on the outskirts of the city. Sharman says, “I am excited about the film. It’s the celebration or the acknowledgment of what the soldiers contribute to our country.”

Producer Ovez Shaikh adds, “This film delves into the lives of the families of our soldiers. It’s a story that will make you emotional towards your loved ones. We have a fantastic cast in place and are prepared to jump into shoot. We are hoping to release the film on Independence Day.”