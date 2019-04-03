Home Entertainment Hindi

Sonam Kapoor to share style secrets via web series

Sonam Kapoor said it is thrilling to endorse a brand which has a hallmark for indulgence and style excellence.

Published: 03rd April 2019 01:42 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd April 2019 01:42 PM   |  A+A-

Bollywood actress Sonam Kapoor

Bollywood actress Sonam Kapoor (File Photo | PTI)

By IANS

MUMBAI: She has always raised the fashion bar with her sartorial sense, and now actress Sonam Kapoor Ahuja is set to unravel some of her style secrets in an upcoming web series.

Belgian chocolate ice cream brand Magnum on Tuesday came up with a MagnumXSonam collaboration announcement video, which sees the diva create intrigue about the upcoming style project.

ALSO READ: Sonam Kapoor to raise funds for cancer survivors

Sonam said it is thrilling to endorse a brand which has a "hallmark for indulgence and style excellence", and which "reflects exactly what inspires my style".

"It's no secret that I live and breathe fashion. It defines me in more ways than one and I believe in taking my style very seriously. With Magnum, I'm here to co-create a space that encourages fashionistas to make their own style rules and break free from stereotypes. Stay tuned for my upcoming style project that I've taken great pleasure curating," Sonam said in a statement.

While fitness is a part of her daily routine, she said ice cream has always been her guilty pleasure.

Sonam Kapoor

