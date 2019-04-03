Sudesh Berry’s son Suraj Berry set to finally launch his Bollywood career

Shilajit Mitra By

Express News Service

Veteran actor Sudesh Berry’s son, Suraj Berry, was supposed to make his Bollywood debut in 2011 with a film titled The Little Godfather.

However, despite being completely shot, the film was stalled due to differences between its producers, Ekta Kapoor and Suniel Shetty. The fallout compelled Suraj to move on and try his luck in other films, but nothing worked out.

Eventually, he moved to Melbourne, Australia to finish his acting course, still eager to make a return to Bollywood. Freshly back in Mumbai with renewed optimism, Suraj is in the process of signing a new film and launching his career in earnest.

“I have three films with me at the moment. I’m in the process of choosing which one to do first,” he says, adding that he is yet to sign on the dotted line though things are looking up for him.

Asked about the sort of films he’s interested in, Suraj picks horror, suspense and action as his favourite genres. “I recently saw The Nun and liked it. In Bollywood, I’d love to do something like Stree. That kind of a genre keeps me on the edge,” he says. “I dig thrillers a lot, too. Sriram Raghavan and Sujoy Ghosh are two directors I admire. I’d like to be in a film like (the former’s) Johnny Gaddaar.”

On the support he’s receiving from his father, Suraj says, “My father has always been my friend, philosopher, guide. Right now, I am focused on calling people on my own and reacquainting with everyone. Because I was not in the country for a few years, it’s important to show my face everywhere. I’ll have to carry my father’s name as a tag with me, but this is ultimately my own journey and my own struggle.”