'Kalank' focuses more on dynamics of human relationships: Alia Bhatt

The trailer of Abhishek Varman’s period epic Kalank was launched in Mumbai yesterday.

Published: 04th April 2019 08:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th April 2019 08:37 AM   |  A+A-

Bollywood actors Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt in 'Kalank'.

By Express News Service

The trailer of Abhishek Varman’s period epic Kalank was launched in Mumbai yesterday. The film stars an ensemble cast of Varun Dhawan, Alia Bhatt, Sanjay Dutt, Madhuri Dixit, Aditya Roy Kapur, Sonakshi Sinha and Kunal Keemu.

Set in 1945, Kalank follows the lives of various characters caught up in the communal turmoil ahead of the Partition of India. Based on an original idea by late veteran producer Yash Johar, the film was originally set to be directed by his son Karan Johar and feature Shah Rukh Khan, Rani Mukerji, Ajay Devgn, Kajol and Sridevi in the lead roles. However, after the demise of Yash Johar in 2004, Karan shelved the project for a long time, later agreeing to revive it with a fresh cast and passing on directing duties to Abhishek Varman.

Speaking at the trailer launch, lead actor Varun Dhawan shared his experience of stepping into Shah Rukh Khan’s shoes for the role of ‘Zafar’ — a blacksmith who falls in love with Alia Bhatt’s ‘Roop’. “I met Shah Rukh sir a week back. He had some good things to say about the teaser. He told me, ‘Good to see that you are working hard. These are roles that will bring you closer to the audience.”

Varun added that the role of Zafar was one of the toughest parts in his career. “Since this is a period film, I was afraid how I will identify with the character. So every day for two hours, I would quiz our director about Zafar’s childhood and the things that have happened to him. He is a character who comes out with a smirk in every situation. There’s a touch of arrogance to him as he feels that’s his right to be that way. I had never played such a character before.”

Madhuri Dixit, who is reuniting with Sanjay Dutt after a gap of 22 years in Kalank, lauded the film’s dense narrative and subplots. “All the characters in the film have their own stories and backstories. It’s all intertwined, and the past experiences of the characters determine who they have become.”

Dwelling on the film’s titular theme of disgrace and social stigma, Sanjay Dutt joked that he has been a ‘kalank’ in his real life. “Some of it was my own doing, the rest was imposed on me. But all of that has been wiped clean now,” he said.

Alia Bhatt described the film as a love story with several twists and turns. “Love is an important part of the film, yes, but our focus is more on the dynamics of human relationships,” she said.

Sonakshi Sinha spoke about transforming into a more serious character for the film. “The character of Satya is special to me. She is a strong woman who is willing to make sacrifices for others. She wants to keep her family bound together and prioritises their interests over her own. It takes strength to play such a character.”

Co-produced by Dharma Productions, Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment and Fox Star Studios, Kalank is scheduled to release on April 17.

