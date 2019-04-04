Home Entertainment Hindi

Karan Johar and his wax statue look dapper at Madame Tussauds unveiling 

Karan Johar's wax statue is clicking a selfie!

Published: 04th April 2019 01:18 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th April 2019 01:19 PM   |  A+A-

Karan Johar and his wax statue. (Photo | Twitter)

By Online Desk

Karan Johar has become the first Indian filmmaker to unveil his wax statue at Madame Tussauds in Singapore. He was accompanied by his mother Hiroo Johar.

KJo took to social media to post pictures of himself in a white Dolce and Gabbana suit posing with his mother in front of his wax statue. 

The statue is holding a phone and clicking a selfie.

Karan had announced the unveiling a few days ago on Twitter. Posting a photo of himself with his hand impression, Karan revealed that the Madame Tussauds museum in Singapore is getting a special 2500 square meters new zone celebrating Indian cinema.

According to an IANS report, the new Indian Cinema corner will make use of interactive technology like AR, Kinect, hologram and physical special effects, allowing visitors to dance and interact with their favourite stars.

Karan has dedicated the statue to his twins Roohi and Yash and his mother, said a Hindustan Times report.

"I feel like my childhood dream has been realised," he said.

TAGS
karan johar Wax statue Hiroo Johar Singapore Madame Tussauds

